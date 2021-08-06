Insider Selling: The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sells $565,574.50 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sonia Syngal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $626,850.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $699,930.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $660,240.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $666,960.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $678,425.10.

On Friday, May 7th, Sonia Syngal sold 19,718 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $682,439.98.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. TheStreet upgraded The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Gap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 581,571 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Gap by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

