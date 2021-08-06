Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells 49,899 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $348.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

