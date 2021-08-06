Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Sells 833 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WRLD stock opened at $182.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $77.12 and a 12 month high of $195.78. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in World Acceptance by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

