Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Sells 833 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
WRLD stock opened at $182.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $77.12 and a 12 month high of $195.78. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.
WRLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
