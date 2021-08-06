Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $214.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.83 and a beta of 1.64. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $103.15 and a 1-year high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

