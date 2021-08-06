Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.26). Inspired Energy shares last traded at GBX 19.70 ($0.26), with a volume of 550,983 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.06. The firm has a market cap of £192.62 million and a PE ratio of -13.13.

In related news, insider Sangita Shah bought 128,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £24,358.95 ($31,825.12).

Inspired Energy Company Profile (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

