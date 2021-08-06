Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of IBP stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.32. The stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,568. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $83.87 and a twelve month high of $140.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
Featured Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.