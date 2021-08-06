Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of IBP stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.32. The stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,568. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $83.87 and a twelve month high of $140.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

IBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.09.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

