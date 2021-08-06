Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Down 6.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) dropped 6.9% on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $300.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Insulet traded as low as $255.44 and last traded at $260.97. Approximately 2,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 476,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.45.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PODD. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.57.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,438,000 after buying an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 114.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after buying an additional 552,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,002.69 and a beta of 0.65.

About Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

