Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.99 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $192.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

