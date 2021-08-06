Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 12,587 UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth $10,607,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UWM by 100.6% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 324,377 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth $5,114,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth $4,071,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UWMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

NYSE UWMC opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

