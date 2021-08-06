Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,427 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Intel were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 74,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 36,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Intel stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.93. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

