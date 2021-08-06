Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Intelligent Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Intelligent Systems stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,139. Intelligent Systems has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.20 million, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94.
About Intelligent Systems
