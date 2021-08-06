Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Intelligent Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Intelligent Systems stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,139. Intelligent Systems has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.20 million, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

