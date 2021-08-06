Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $969.72.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

ISRG stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,016.65. 11,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $918.53. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $633.29 and a 1-year high of $1,024.00.

Intuitive Surgical shares are set to split on Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Keith R. Leonard sold 996 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,141 shares of company stock worth $30,088,535 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

