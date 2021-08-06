Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives $969.72 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $969.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total value of $6,575,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,141 shares of company stock valued at $30,088,535. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $852,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after buying an additional 255,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after buying an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 301.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 146,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,349,000 after buying an additional 109,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.45 on Friday, hitting $1,016.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $633.29 and a 1 year high of $1,024.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $918.53.

Intuitive Surgical’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

