Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) Stake Lowered by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inventiva were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000.

IVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inventiva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:IVA opened at $11.90 on Friday. Inventiva S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

