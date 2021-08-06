Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stock Position Increased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 81,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.57. 342,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.