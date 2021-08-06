Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,171 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.