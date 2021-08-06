Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0524 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $13.76 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
