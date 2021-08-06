Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $629,391,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $143,609,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,541,570. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $369.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $352.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

