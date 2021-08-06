Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Get Investar alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Investar from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.40. 14,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.76. Investar has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investar by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Investar by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Investar by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.