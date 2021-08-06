InvestDigital (IDT) Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, InvestDigital has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. InvestDigital has a market cap of $300,882.30 and $69,478.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 116,899,556 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

