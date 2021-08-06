Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Invests $162,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Avalon Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 40,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,965. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.59 and a 1-year high of $134.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.