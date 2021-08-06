Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Invests $36,000 in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 76,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 215,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,933. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

