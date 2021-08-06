Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,172. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.27. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.20 and a 52-week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

