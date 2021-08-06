Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 5,331 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,208% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $664,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,624.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,530. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 919.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $37,653,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPRX opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,248.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $68.39.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

