Investors Purchase High Volume of NMI Call Options (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,550 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,126% compared to the average daily volume of 84 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.86 on Friday. NMI has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $26.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NMI by 1,657.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

