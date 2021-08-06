Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,041 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,541% compared to the typical daily volume of 551 put options.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.86. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.73.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after acquiring an additional 706,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after acquiring an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 655,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 567,066 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

