Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,041 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,541% compared to the typical daily volume of 551 put options.
Shares of ANF stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.86. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.73.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
