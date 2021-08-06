Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 12,370 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,340% compared to the average volume of 507 call options.
OUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.
Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.93. Outfront Media has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Outfront Media by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Outfront Media Company Profile
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
