Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Lifted to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSR. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Shares of CSR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,925. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $98.55. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. Research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

