Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Upgraded to Buy by Benchmark

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVTA. Raymond James started coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Get Invitae alerts:

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51. Invitae has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $94,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,706. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invitae by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Invitae by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invitae by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.