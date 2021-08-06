ION Acquisition Corp 2 (NYSE:IACB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE:IACB)’s share price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 5,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 132,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 2 stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE:IACB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.23% of ION Acquisition Corp 2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

