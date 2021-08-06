Ipsen S.A. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ipsen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ipsen’s FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.17. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5877 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ipsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

