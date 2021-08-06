Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.50, RTT News reports. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.33-3.45 EPS.

IRM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,759. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $47.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,182 shares of company stock worth $3,349,929. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

