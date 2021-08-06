iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s Largest Position

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 9.0% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $41,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 96,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 138,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 36,591 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,578,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.91. The company had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,373. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.02 and a 12 month high of $107.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.