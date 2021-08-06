iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.58. 5,838,653 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

