iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.19.

