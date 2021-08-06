iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.52% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBMP. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 188,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 171,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 29,638 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMP opened at $27.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $27.47.

