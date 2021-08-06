iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.7% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,222. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.37. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $110.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

