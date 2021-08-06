iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Position Raised by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of DSI stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.74. The company had a trading volume of 123,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.01. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $85.79.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

