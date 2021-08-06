iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Raised by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 8.2% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after acquiring an additional 545,836 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $223.48. 1,331,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,772,762. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

