iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after acquiring an additional 88,435 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,581,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,031,000 after acquiring an additional 48,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,261,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,159,000 after acquiring an additional 61,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $76.31. 42,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

