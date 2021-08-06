iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $106.09

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $106.09 and last traded at $106.09, with a volume of 187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.42.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.