iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF comprises about 0.2% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,825,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,707. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.78. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.07 and a fifty-two week high of $191.37.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

