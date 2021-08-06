iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITB. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000.

BATS ITB opened at $72.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.17. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

