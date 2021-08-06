iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Sharkey Howes & Javer’s 4th Largest Position

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 853,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,086 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 6.0% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,229,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,290,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after purchasing an additional 188,226 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 872,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after purchasing an additional 94,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. 4,632,784 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64.

