Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0199 per share by the bank on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous — dividend of $0.01.

Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

NYSE ITUB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. 36,742,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,903,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.81. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.