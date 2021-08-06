Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

ITRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gabelli raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Iterum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.18.

ITRM stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.48. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

