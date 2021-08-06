Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ITRI. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $71.84 on Friday. Itron has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Itron by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

