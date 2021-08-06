Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,750 shares during the quarter. Jack in the Box accounts for about 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $37,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JACK. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.22.

Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,532. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.