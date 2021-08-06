Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.70. 7,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,532. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $77.57 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.24.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $3,949,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,240,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

