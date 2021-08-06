Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $129.17. 12,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,710. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

